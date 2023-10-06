Music Streaming Services Driving Opportunities for Foreign Investors in Vietnam

Music streaming services are growing in popularity in Vietnam, offering new opportunities for foreign investors and international music streaming platforms. With a large and youthful population, Vietnam has a thriving market for digital services and a deep appreciation for music.

According to a report the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, music is the most popular form of entertainment in Vietnam, with 75 percent of the population listening to music daily. Mobile phones are the preferred device for music streaming, with 93 percent of respondents using their smartphones to listen to music.

In terms of music preferences, Vietnamese music is the clear favorite, chosen 95 percent of respondents. US music and Korean music follow closely behind. The most popular genres in Vietnam are pop, EDM/dance, hip-hop/rap, and bolero.

While YouTube remains the most popular music streaming app among all generations, Vietnamese music platforms like Zing MP3 and NhacCuaTui have their own dedicated user bases. Spotify and SoundCloud are gaining popularity among Generation Z.

However, music streaming services in Vietnam face challenges, with piracy being a significant concern. Many users obtain music from unauthorized platforms or through hacks, negatively impacting the revenue and motivation of music creators. The Vietnamese government is taking steps towards copyright protection to combat piracy.

Despite these challenges, there is great potential for growth in the music streaming market in Vietnam. Internet penetration and smartphone ownership are increasing, providing a larger user base for music streaming services. Rising disposable incomes and a willingness to pay for online entertainment contribute to the market’s growth.

Foreign investors can capitalize on the market focusing on specific niches or genres that are not extensively covered existing platforms. By offering unique value propositions and establishing brand identities, new entrants can differentiate themselves from the competition.

As Vietnam’s economy continues to grow and the demand for online entertainment rises, the music streaming market is projected to experience steady growth. This presents excellent opportunities for foreign investors and international music streaming services to enter and thrive in the Vietnamese market.

