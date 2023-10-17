The Unfair Structure of the Music Royalty System

In an op-ed piece for Tech Dirt, Glyn Moody discusses the unfairness of the current music royalty system and proposes a solution to support artists and creators. The issue at hand is how the money earned streaming platforms is divided among artists. Currently, all the revenues are pooled together and then allocated based on an individual artist’s share of the service’s total number of streams. This means that even obscure artists are receiving a small portion of the subscription fees paid listeners, while the majority goes to popular pop music artists whose music is streamed millions of times per day.

This system creates an opportunity for spam streaming to be highly profitable. Wired describes the tactics used scammers, which include uploading tracks with optimized search names, uploading short tracks to trigger royalty payments, and uploading multiple versions of the same track with different artist names. As technology advances, spamming platforms will only become easier.

Deezer, a French streaming platform, has attempted to address this issue demonetizing certain types of music, such as the hum of a washing machine or bot-generated muzak. Additionally, streams from so-called “professional artists” count for double. However, this approach raises concerns about the subjective definition of a professional artist and the potential discrimination against listeners who enjoy unconventional music.

To create a fairer streaming payment system, Moody suggests that artists should be paid a fraction of an individual’s subscription fee based on the percentage of that person’s total streams, rather than the total streams of all subscribers. This means that functional music would only be rewarded if people actively choose to listen to it, rather than artificially inflating stream numbers. He also proposes adopting a stepped payment approach similar to the one used Resonate, which would further incentivize listeners to support their favorite artists.

Implementing such a system would benefit all musicians, allowing them to receive meaningful compensation when even a small number of fans listen to their music repeatedly. This would address the criticism that most artists are paid very little streaming services, as the majority of the money is kept the companies involved and distributed unevenly among a small group of high-profile artists.

The issue of an unfair distribution of wealth is not limited to music but extends to copyright in general. According to Walled Culture, the top 1% captures the majority of available funds, leaving creators with minimal compensation. Moving to a different funding model would not only benefit musicians but also create a more equitable environment for all creators.

