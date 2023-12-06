Christmas 4 Kids Announces Star-Studded Lineup for Annual Tour Bus Show

An exciting lineup of music artists and professional wrestlers has been revealed for the upcoming Christmas 4 Kids 2023 Tour Bus Show. Taking place at the Hendersonville, TN Walmart, the event offers fans a unique opportunity to experience the artists’ tour buses and engage with their favorite celebrities.

This year’s celebrity lineup includes popular music artists such as 3 Doors Down, Noah Thompson, Lorrie Morgan, Tyler Farr, Drew Parker, Michelle Wright, T. Graham Brown, Craig Wayne Boyd, Bucky Covington, Jesse Keith Whitley, TG Sheppard, Kelly Lang, Ronnie McDowell, and many more. Joining the music stars are renowned professional wrestlers 6x WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James and WWE SmackDown’s Nick Aldis.

During the event, fans can interact one-on-one with the celebrities, take photos, and even receive autographs. Admission tickets are priced at $5 for adults, $2 for children aged 2-12, and $20 for a family pass, with free entry for children under two. Proceeds from the event go towards providing a brighter Christmas for underprivileged children.

In addition to the exciting Tour Bus Show, Christmas 4 Kids will host a shopping excursion for over 400 underprivileged children from 30 elementary schools in Middle Tennessee. The children will enjoy a day-long trip in luxury tour buses, followed dinner and a party with Santa. The highlight of the day will be a visit to the Hendersonville Walmart, where each child will receive a brand new winter coat and $175 to spend on anything they desire.

Don’t miss this star-studded event that combines the world of music and professional wrestling for a great cause. For more information and the complete lineup, visit the Christmas 4 Kids website. Join in the festivities and help make a difference in the lives of deserving children this Christmas season.