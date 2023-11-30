The Enduring Obsession: Self-Portraiture Throughout History

Think taking a selfie to share on social media is something new? Think again. From the early days of painting to the modern smartphone, capturing one’s likeness has always been an obsession for humanity. Today, the act of taking a selfie has become a ritual to commemorate special events or document our daily lives. But did you know that this practice has been ingrained in our culture for centuries?

A fascinating new exhibit, titled “Strike a Pose: The Art of Self-Obsession,” at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum takes us on a journey through time, exploring how the people of Niagara-on-the-Lake have been documenting themselves since ages past. From portraits created with paint, ink, and pencil to the advent of film photography and digital pixels, it’s clear that self-portraiture has remained a constant in our visual storytelling.

Opening just in time for the Rotary Club’s Holiday House Tour, the exhibit promises an immersive experience. Sponsored NOTL-based Selfie Mode, the exhibit showcases the evolution of self-portraiture and invites visitors to participate actively. Selfie Mode has provided an interactive Selfie Booth, allowing visitors to contribute their own self-portraits to be included in the exhibit.

The museum’s assistant curator, Shawna Butts, highlights the rich history of photography in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Specifically, the work of William Quinn, a notable photographer who operated his studio on Ricardo Street. Butts selects a collection of Quinn’s photographs for the exhibit, depicting the town’s residents and their relationship with early photography.

Before the age of photography, people relied on paintings and drawings to leave behind a personal legacy. The exhibit pays homage to this tradition featuring early settler portraits and handheld miniatures that were popular until the 20th century. One rare image on display portrays War of 1812 heroine Laura Secord, created years before her passing.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to explore the rich history of self-portraiture. The exhibit will be open until April 2024. Plan your visit and learn more at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum’s official website.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long has self-portraiture been around?

Self-portraiture has been practiced for centuries, dating back to the early days of painting and drawing.

2. What is the purpose of the “Strike a Pose: The Art of Self-Obsession” exhibit?

The exhibit aims to showcase the evolution and significance of self-portraiture throughout history, with a focus on the people of Niagara-on-the-Lake.

3. Can visitors contribute their own self-portraits to the exhibit?

Absolutely! Visitors are encouraged to take a photo of themselves using the interactive Selfie Booth provided Selfie Mode. The selected portraits will be included in the exhibit.

4. Who is William Quinn?

William Quinn was a notable photographer who operated his studio on Ricardo Street in Niagara-on-the-Lake. His work depicting the town’s residents is featured in the exhibit.

5. What other types of artwork are showcased in the exhibit?

In addition to photographs, the exhibit features early settler portraits and handheld miniatures, providing a broader understanding of self-portraiture beyond photography.