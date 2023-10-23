Muscular Dystrophy Association and Magic Wheelchair Partner for Instagram Sweepstakes

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and Magic Wheelchair have joined forces to launch an Instagram sweepstakes for a custom Halloween dream costume giveaway. This year’s competition, which runs from October 23 to October 26, offers individuals with neuromuscular diseases the chance to win a custom-designed costume. The winner will be announced on Halloween, October 31, and the reveal of the costume will take place in 2024.

To enter, participants need to follow @MDAorg and @MagicWheelchair on Instagram and leave a ♥ comment on all of MDA’s Instagram posts from October 23 to October 26. There is also a bonus entry opportunity tagging a friend in the comments. The winner will be announced on October 31.

MDA and Magic Wheelchair are nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to empowering individuals with neuromuscular diseases and disabilities. They have collaborated for several years on various initiatives, including costumes at MDA Muscle Walk events and costume reveals for individuals like MDA National Ambassador Ethan LyBrand.

The collaboration aims to create opportunities for inclusion and joy for MDA families. The custom-designed costumes are tailored to each recipient’s unique personality and interests, allowing them to express themselves and be celebrated. The organizations believe in giving children with disabilities a voice and creating meaningful moments with their loved ones.

Magic Wheelchair is a nonprofit organization that builds epic costumes for children and young adults in wheelchairs, free of charge to families. Their mission is to promote inclusion and self-expression transforming wheelchairs into magical costumes.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the leading voluntary health organization in the United States for individuals with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. They have been at the forefront of research, care advancements, and family support for over 70 years.

The collaboration between MDA and Magic Wheelchair is supported partners such as the International Association of Fire Fighters, CITGO Petroleum Corporation, National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), and more.

By coming together for this Instagram sweepstakes, MDA and Magic Wheelchair hope to engage families across the country and spread joy through creativity and inclusion.

