Netflix to Transform Former Army Base into East Coast Production Hub

In a significant development for the entertainment industry, Governor Phil Murphy has signed an amendment to update the reuse plan for Fort Monmouth. The amendment allows Netflix to proceed with its plans to transform the former Army base into a motion picture, television, and broadcast studio campus. This move will establish an East Coast production hub for the streaming giant, enabling them to spread their content electronically around the world.

The signing of the amendment marks a crucial milestone in Netflix’s journey to build its production hub. Without this approval, the company would not have been able to move forward with the next stage of the process, which involves obtaining site plan approvals from local planning boards, as well as county and state permits and approvals. This 36-month process will culminate in the closing of the sale and the commencement of construction.

While Governor Murphy jovially remarked, “that’s a wrap,” after signing the amendment, the significance of this endeavor cannot be understated. By attracting Netflix to New Jersey through a generous tax-incentive package, the state has positioned itself as the new “Hollywood of the East.” This venture has the potential to restore New Jersey’s prominence in the film industry and provide a boost to the state’s economy.

Netflix’s decision to choose Fort Monmouth as its East Coast hub is expected to generate substantial economic growth. The project will create thousands of construction jobs during the peak construction phase and between 1,400 to 2,200 permanent jobs once the facility is operational. Moreover, the economic impact will extend beyond job creation, benefiting local businesses and stimulating the area’s tourism industry. Over the next two decades, Netflix predicts that its presence in New Jersey will contribute between $3.8 to $4.6 billion to the state’s economy.

In conclusion, the transformation of Fort Monmouth into a production hub for Netflix represents a significant achievement for New Jersey’s film industry. With a strong commitment to creating jobs and stimulating economic growth, this endeavor has the potential to redefine the region’s entertainment landscape.

