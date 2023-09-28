How to Watch and Stream Murder Mystery on Netflix

If you’re looking to watch the American comedy mystery film Murder Mystery, you’re in luck because it’s available for streaming on Netflix. The movie, which was released on June 14, 2019, follows the story of an NYPD officer named Nick Spitz and his wife, Audrey, as they embark on a European vacation to reignite their marriage. However, their trip takes a turn when they find themselves framed for the murder of a billionaire. Now, they must solve the murder mystery and clear their names.

The lead roles in Murder Mystery are played Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, with Luke Evans, Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton, David Walliams, Dany Boon, John Kani, Adeel Akhtar, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and more rounding out the cast. The movie is directed Kyle Newacheck.

To watch Murder Mystery on Netflix, you will need to sign up for the service creating an account and choosing a subscription plan. Netflix offers three different plans:

1. $6.99 per month (standard with ads): This plan provides access to most movies and TV shows, but it does show ads before or during the content. You can watch in Full HD and on two supported devices at a time.

2. $15.49 per month (standard): This plan is completely ad-free and allows you to download content on two supported devices. It also includes the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

3. $19.99 per month (premium): This plan offers the same features as the standard plan but allows for four supported devices at a time and content viewing in Ultra HD. You can also download content on up to six supported devices and add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is supported as well.

Once you have chosen your payment plan and provided your payment information, you can start watching Murder Mystery on Netflix. Just search for the movie in the Netflix library and enjoy the thrilling comedy mystery from the comfort of your own home.

Please note that the streaming services mentioned above are subject to change, and the information provided was correct at the time of writing.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter [link]