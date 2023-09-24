Murder at the Country Club: A New Lifetime Movie Premiering Tonight

Tonight, the highly anticipated Lifetime movie “Murder at the Country Club” will make its premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern. Starring Alex Mitchell and Adam Harper, this thrilling film promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The movie follows the story of an employee at a prestigious country club who unwittingly stumbles upon corrupt activities within her workplace. As she delves deeper into the dangerous world she has discovered, she finds herself in great peril.

For those who do not have access to cable television, there are several streaming services offering Lifetime for free. Philo, DirecTV Stream, Frndly, and Hulu with Live TV all provide free trial periods. After the trial ends, Philo offers a subscription for $25/month, providing over 70 channels. DirecTV Stream is priced at $74.99/month and offers more than 75 channels of news, entertainment, and sports. Hulu + Live TV, priced at $69.99/month, not only grants access to 75 live TV channels but also includes access to their streaming library, Disney+, and ESPN+ (with ads). Frndly, at $6.99 per month, offers over 40 channels of both live and on-demand content. Additionally, Sling TV may have promotional offers for Lifetime.

To find the channel number for Lifetime on your cable provider, you can use the channel finder tools offered Cox, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Don’t miss out on tonight’s premiere of “Murder at the Country Club” on Lifetime. Tune in for an evening filled with suspense, mystery, and unforgettable performances.

