Teen Accused of Brianna Ghey’s Murder Manipulated Snapchat Messages, Directed Victim’s Actions

A teenage girl, referred to as Girl X, is on trial for the murder of Brianna Ghey in Culcheth Linear Park earlier this year. It has been revealed in court that Girl X exchanged Snapchat messages with Brianna on the day of her death, manipulating her into taking certain actions. Instead of quoting from the original article, it is clear that Girl X messaged Brianna, instructing her to take a specific bus route and to buy a one-way ticket. It is alleged that Girl X planned to meet Brianna and carried out a sustained and violent assault, resulting in her death.

During the trial, it was disclosed that Girl X also messaged Boy Y, her co-defendant, to inform him about Brianna’s expected arrival time. CCTV footage captured Boy Y being dropped off outside a Sainsbury’s store in the village before meeting Girl X at her home. The pair then purchased items from the store. It is important to note that the specific items bought are not directly mentioned in the original article.

Eyewitness testimonies state that Brianna got off the bus and met Girl X and Boy Y at Culcheth Linear Park. Witnesses observed them looking at their phones but not engaging in conversation. The tragic incident occurred at 3:13 pm when Brianna was found gravely wounded on the steps. Despite efforts from emergency services, she was pronounced dead at 4:02 pm.

The prosecution argues that the number of stab wounds on Brianna’s body indicates a sustained and violent assault. A hunting knife, which was later found in Boy Y’s bedroom, matches the wounds inflicted on her.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks. Both Girl X and Boy Y deny the murder charges against them.

FAQ

What is Snapchat?

Snapchat is a social media platform that allows users to send photos and videos that disappear after a short period of time.

What are the legal reasons for not naming the defendants?

In some jurisdictions, laws protect the identities of underage defendants involved in criminal trials to safeguard their privacy and future rehabilitation.

Why was Girl X manipulating Brianna through Snapchat messages?

The motive behind Girl X’s manipulation is not explicitly mentioned in the original article.