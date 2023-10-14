Murdaugh Murders: The Movie Premieres Tonight on Lifetime

Tonight, Lifetime will be premiering “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” at 8 p.m. Eastern. This thrilling movie tells the story of Alex Murdaugh, played Bill Pullman, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his wife and son. As the plot unfolds, we witness how mounting financial issues push Alex to desperate measures as he tries to cover up his family’s crimes. The movie delves into the question of just how far one man is willing to go to protect his secrets.

For those interested in watching the movie, there are several streaming services that offer Lifetime. Philo, DirecTV Stream, Frndly, and Hulu + Live TV all provide access to Lifetime through their free trial periods. Sling TV also has promotional offers for accessing the channel.

Philo offers a package of over 70 channels for $25 per month. DirecTV Stream, priced at $74.99 per month, provides more than 75 channels of news, entertainment, and sports. Frndly, on the other hand, offers more than 40 channels with both live and on-demand services for just $6.99 per month. Lastly, Hulu + Live TV boasts over 85 channels, including Lifetime, and offers original content for a monthly subscription fee of $76.99.

To find out which channel Lifetime is on for your cable provider, you can use the channel finders provided Cox, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Don’t miss out on “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” and tune in tonight to witness this captivating tale of mystery and deception.

