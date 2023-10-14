Murdaugh Murders: The Movie Premieres on Lifetime

The highly anticipated two-part film, “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie,” is set to premiere on Lifetime this Saturday. The movie is based on the “twisted true story” of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh, who is currently serving two life sentences for the murder of his wife and son.

Award-winning actor Bill Pullman portrays Murdaugh, a South Carolina attorney involved in the gruesome double murder. The first part of the movie will premiere on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with part two following on Sunday at the same time.

If you are interested in watching the movie without cable, you can stream it on Lifetime.com. However, you will need a provider log-in to access the streaming service. Fortunately, several platforms offer live streaming of Lifetime, including Philo, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV.

Philo and DirecTV both offer free trial periods, allowing you to watch the movie for free during this time. Philo provides access to over 70 cable channels, including Lifetime, A&E, AMC, BET, ID Network, HGTV, Discovery, and TLC. DirecTV offers similar channel packages, with the option to watch live local channels as well.

If you are outside of the U.S. and still want to watch Lifetime, you will need a VPN such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN to stream internationally.

Don’t miss the premiere of “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” on Lifetime this weekend, where viewers will get a glimpse into the chilling true story of Alex Murdaugh’s crimes.

