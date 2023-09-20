Murdaugh Murders: Uncovering a Corrupt System

The third episode of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2 takes a different approach, offering a sit-down interview with Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith, a key figure in the case. Smith, who has been charged with various crimes including drug trafficking and money laundering, provides insight into Alex Murdaugh’s actions and involvement in illegal activities.

During the interview, Smith claims that Murdaugh asked him to kill him on the side of the road, but he refused. Instead, he fired a shot into the air to scare Murdaugh. Smith also reveals that he wanted to distance himself from Murdaugh’s fraudulent financial dealings but was threatened the prominent attorney. Smith denies any knowledge or involvement in the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

The filmmakers explore Smith’s allegations and the suspicious evidence in the case. However, they do not confront him on the inconsistencies in his story or delve into some of the more questionable aspects. Smith’s interview highlights the power and influence of the Murdaugh family, suggesting that they have been able to manipulate the system for decades. The podcast Murdaugh Murders and local news outlets have uncovered evidence of corruption within South Carolina’s political and legal system, indicating that there is more to the story than the murders themselves.

While the focus of Season 2 is primarily on the trial and events surrounding the murders, it fails to adequately address the broader issue of a corrupt system that has allowed the Murdaughs to evade accountability. The institutions that enabled their actions remain intact, highlighting the need for further investigation and reform. The case serves as a reminder that this is not just about one man’s sins, but about a system that perpetuates injustice and protects the powerful at the expense of the powerless.

