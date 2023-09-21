The Continuing Saga of the Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Netflix docuseries “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” has released three new episodes, delving deeper into the events leading up to the 2021 murder of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, as well as what unfolded after the deaths and Alex Murdaugh’s subsequent conviction in March of 2023. The first season of the series focused on the trial, but the director/executive producers, Michael Gasparro and Julia Willoughby Nason, knew there was more to the story that needed to be told.

The production team faced challenges with the timeline for the second batch of episodes. They wanted to ensure that the turnaround was fast enough to maintain the audience’s interest in the case. Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of the murders on March 2, just one week after the first season of the docuseries premiered. Shortly after, he was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. However, Gasparro and Willoughby Nason felt there were still aspects that hadn’t been explored thoroughly, and when Netflix agreed, they wasted no time in filming the new episodes over the summer.

The team conducted three key interviews with significant individuals connected to the case: the Murdaugh family’s former housekeeper, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson; Alex’s mother’s caregiver, Mushelle “Shelly” Smith; and Curtis Edward “Cousin Eddie” Smith, along with juror Gwen Generette. They aimed to offer a more intimate and personal perspective, moving away from merely recounting the trial.

Yet, not all the individuals they had hoped to interview agreed to participate. Some declined due to emotional reasons, while others feared potential intimidation from the powerful Murdaugh family. Gasparro acknowledges this influence, saying, “The Murdaughs held so much power for so long that I’m sure there is intimidation that lingers, even if he was convicted of double homicide.”

Efforts were also made to secure interviews with representatives from SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) and the first police officers at the crime scene in Walterboro. Unfortunately, these attempts were unsuccessful due to logistical reasons and bureaucratic red tape.

Notably, two family members were conspicuously absent from the interview segments: Alex Murdaugh and his son, Buster, both of whom declined to participate. This decision may come as a surprise, as the first season concluded with an audio clip of a prison phone call where they discussed the possibility of a Netflix documentary about their lives. The producers reveal that they were open to accommodating their participation under different circumstances but decided against it journalistically.

Although the trial has concluded and the Murdaugh family’s lives have been forever changed, the story is far from over. Gasparro believes that the saga will continue to unfold over the next decade, uncovering financial crimes and unearthing hidden secrets. He anticipates that more information will emerge, either voluntarily or through the state’s investigations. Gasparro even hints at the possibility of a Season 3 in the future.

Both Season 1 and Season 2 of “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” are now available for streaming on Netflix.

