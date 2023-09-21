Court Clerk Accused of Tampering with Jury in Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Appears in Netflix Series

A court clerk accused Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys of tampering with the jury during his murder trial is now featured in a Netflix series called “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.” In the series, Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill discusses her thoughts on the jury’s quick verdict against Murdaugh. Hill also suggests that she believes Murdaugh had help with the murders of his wife and youngest son. Hill’s participation in the docuseries doesn’t come as a surprise, as she had previously taken part in a Fox Nation documentary and written a book about the case.

Law & Crime Network correspondent Angenette Levy, who has extensively covered the Murdaugh case, expressed her shock at Hill’s openness about her feelings regarding the case, considering she is an officer of the court.

It remains to be seen whether Hill’s appearance in the series will have any impact on Murdaugh’s appeal. Levy believes it could go either way and that what truly matters is the evidence presented during the trial.

In March, Alex Murdaugh, a member of a powerful legal dynasty in South Carolina, was found guilty of murdering his wife and son. He is now facing federal charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from his former clients.