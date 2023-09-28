WhatsApp’s New Feature: Broadcast List

WhatsApp, a popular messaging application, continuously introduces new features for its users. One of the latest features is the Broadcast List. So, what is the purpose of the Broadcast List menu on WhatsApp and how can it be utilized?

The Broadcast List menu on WhatsApp serves as a tool for creating Broadcast Lists. A Broadcast List differs from Community and Group Chat features. It allows users to send private messages to multiple people at once. When a Broadcast List is created, a message window appears that can be used to send messages to all the contacts in the list simultaneously. However, the recipients of the broadcast message will not be notified that the message was sent through a broadcast.

On the recipient’s phone, the broadcast message will appear as a regular text message. But for the sender, the text sent through a broadcast will display a small megaphone icon when viewed in the private chat window.

The use of a Broadcast List is beneficial for sending promotions and announcements to friends, family, or customers. Similar to sending direct messages (DMs), this broadcasting method makes it difficult for people to ignore the message as it is well-structured and appears more personalized. Additionally, through the Broadcast List, users can also send media files such as voice notes, videos, and images. However, only the recipients who have the sender’s number saved in their contacts can receive the broadcast message, ensuring prevention against spam on WhatsApp.

To create a Broadcast List on an Android device:

– Open WhatsApp and tap “Chat”

– Tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner

– Select “New Broadcast” and choose the contacts (maximum of 256) to send the message to

– Tap the green checkmark at the bottom right

– A message window for the broadcast will appear, and the sender can start sending messages to the people in the Broadcast List

For iPhone users, the steps to use the Broadcast List feature are as follows:

– Open WhatsApp

– Tap the Chat tab, and the “Broadcast Lists” option will be available below the search box in the top right corner

– Tap “New List” at the bottom of the page and select the desired contacts

– After selecting the contacts, tap “Create”

– The message window for the Broadcast List will appear, and users can start sending messages.

The Broadcast List feature on WhatsApp provides an efficient way to communicate with multiple recipients simultaneously, making it particularly useful for promotional purposes and sending important announcements.

Sources:

– Original article: KOMPAS.com

– Definitions: Makeuseof