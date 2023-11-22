Munch Raises $7.2 Million in Seed Funding to Propel AI-powered Social Media Automation

Munch, a leading provider of AI-powered automation solutions for social media, recently closed a significant Seed funding round, securing $7.2 million in investment. The funding round was led A* Capital, with additional support from Liquid2, Cardumen Capital, and Remagine Ventures.

The core of Munch’s platform is its cutting-edge AI technology, which enables businesses to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI) from their social media content. Through its comprehensive suite of features, Munch offers automatic editing, subtitle generation, and pre-scripted social media posts. This innovative platform caters to a multilingual audience, supporting over 20 different languages.

One of the flagship features of Munch is its clip generation engine, which analyzes video content in alignment with the latest social media trends and marketing insights. By repurposing single-purpose videos such as podcasts, webinars, and livestreams into a series of captivating clips, Munch empowers businesses to enhance engagement and increase the potential for viral reach.

Since its establishment in 2021 Oren Kandel and Peter Naftaliev, Munch has made remarkable strides in the industry, with over 3,000 paying subscribers worldwide and achieving an impressive annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than $2 million within just eight months.

The CEO and Co-founder of Munch, Oren Kandel, emphasized the transformative impact Munch can have on businesses of all sizes. He stated, “Businesses and brands who successfully employ social media content strategies are seeing higher returns on their investments and improving their bottom lines. With Munch, any business, small or large, with quality content can now reach more potential customers – a revolutionary approach when it comes to social media usage for marketing teams around the world.”

