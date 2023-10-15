The Harrowing WhatsApp Messages of Be’eri Mothers as Their Homes Were Attacked Hamas Soldiers

A group of mothers in the small kibbutz of Be’eri documented the terrifying moments of an attack on their homes Hamas soldiers through a WhatsApp group. As their houses were invaded, people were shot, and hostages were taken, the mothers exchanged messages, sharing the horrific events and providing advice on how to stay safe.

The WhatsApp group, consisting of around 200 members, allowed the mothers to communicate and support each other during the attack. One mother, Michal Pinyan, and her husband were confined to their safe room for 19 hours, with the WhatsApp group being their only connection to the outside world.

As the attack unfolded, the mothers shared messages of gunfire and frantic knocking on their doors as militants went from house to house. They soon realized that it was a massive attack coordinated in multiple neighborhoods simultaneously. Frustration grew as they awaited the arrival of the army.

Shir Gutentag, another mother in the group, had to remain calm for the sake of her children while following the updates on the chat. She reassured them and comforted others in the group, urging everyone to remain patient and take deep breaths.

The messages revealed the extent of the destruction caused the attack. Homes were burned, windows shattered, and fires broke out within the safe rooms. The mothers desperately shared information as soldiers raided their homes and shot members of their families. The fear and desperation were palpable in the messages exchanged.

Despite the chaos and horror, the group helped in clarifying misinformation and shared codewords to identify friendly soldiers. They provided emotional support to one another, reminding each other to be patient and reassured that help was on its way.

The attack on Be’eri resulted in the loss of over 100 lives and left the kibbutz devastated. The WhatsApp group served as a lifeline during those terrifying hours, offering a sense of unity and support as the community endured unimaginable hardships.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging application that allows users to send texts, make voice and video calls, and share media through the internet.

– Hamas: A Palestinian political and military organization labeled as a terrorist group many countries.

Sources:

– Metro.co.uk

– BBC News