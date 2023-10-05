Indie Folk Band Mumford & Sons Teases New Music on TikTok

Indie folk band Mumford & Sons has made their debut on the social media platform TikTok, sparking rumors of a forthcoming fifth studio album. In a video shared on their TikTok account, frontman Marcus Mumford performs a snippet of an unreleased song accompanied his acoustic guitar. The lyrics of the song convey a plea for intimacy and a desire to escape from the noise of the world.

The potential new album would be Mumford & Sons’ first full-length release since their 2018 chart-topping album, “Delta.” The band currently consists of Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane, and Ben Lovett, following the departure of guitarist Winston Marshall in 2021.

Marcus Mumford has been keeping busy with his debut solo album titled “Self-Titled,” which was released in September 2021. The album features guest appearances from artists such as Brandi Carlile and Phoebe Bridgers and has been well-received fans. However, fans are eagerly awaiting news about the future of Mumford & Sons as a group.

In a November 2022 interview, Marcus Mumford confirmed that the band is actively working on new music. He expressed the desire to gather with the band members and share the songs they have written. This hints that a new album may be on the horizon.

In the meantime, Mumford & Sons have announced their participation in the 2023 Austin City Limits Festival, where they will perform on both weekends. Fans can stay updated on the band’s activities and tour dates visiting their official website.

