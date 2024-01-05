Social Media Influencer Arrested for Phone Thefts

Summary: A social media influencer has been arrested for stealing her followers’ cell phones in Mumbai. The influencer, identified as Sumaiyya Munir Malik, allegedly created fake profiles using attractive women’s photos to gain followers. In order to have a high-resolution camera for her pictures, she resorted to stealing her followers’ phones. The arrest came two months after Malik stole an expensive phone from a man she met through Instagram. Following an investigation, Malik was caught wearing a burkha in the Malwani area of Malad and admitted to the theft. She was also found in possession of another stolen phone that she acquired using the same tactics.

The police were alerted to Malik’s actions when the complainant reported the theft and uploaded the phone’s details to the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) website. The website would alert the police if a new SIM card was inserted into the stolen phone. The police faced challenges in tracking Malik as she wore a burkha most of the time. However, through their efforts, including the review of CCTV footage, they were able to apprehend her.

Malik admitted to not only stealing phones but also to creating multiple fake identities on Instagram to boost her followers. She used attractive profiles that were unconnected to her real self. Following her arrest, she faced charges under sections 406, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

This case serves as a reminder of the potential risks involved in social media interactions and the importance of being cautious of online acquaintances.