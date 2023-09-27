Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex: A Hotspot for Commercial Real Estate Deals

Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) continues to solidify its position as one of the most sought-after commercial districts in India. The latest addition to the list of notable deals is LinkedIn Technology Information Private Limited (LTIPL) renting out 17,794 sqft of office space in the prestigious Maker Maxity building.

According to documents accessed Propstack, a real-estate data platform, the lease agreement is set for a period of five years, starting from August 8, 2024. The monthly rent for the space is an impressive Rs 1 crore, with a per sqft rate of Rs 565. The entire lease deal also requires a security deposit of Rs 10 crore.

BKC has been witness to several high-profile deals in the past. In 2023, Apple leased over 20,000 sqft of retail space in a mall at BKC, with a minimum guaranteed rent of around Rs 42 lakh per month. The Bank of China also secured office space spanning 9,300 sqft at Maker Maxity, Mumbai, for a rent of Rs 500 per sqft per month.

Hinduja Group’s property arm, Hinduja Realty Ventures, made its mark leasing an office space from Tata Communications for the impressive monthly rent of Rs 1.15 crore for a usable area of 46,000 sqft.

BKC’s popularity among businesses can be attributed to its strategic location, excellent infrastructure, and proximity to major financial institutions. The complex has become a commercial hub, attracting investments from multinational corporations and prominent domestic companies alike.

With each new deal, BKC solidifies its position as the go-to destination for businesses seeking prime office spaces in Mumbai. As the demand for commercial real estate in the city continues to grow, BKC remains at the forefront of the market.

Sources:

– Propstack (real-estate data platform)