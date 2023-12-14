Mumbai YouTuber’s Privacy Violated as Private Video Goes Viral

Summary: Mumbai Police have opened a case after a YouTuber reported that his private video, captured a CCTV camera installed in his home, was illegally accessed and shared on social media platforms. The 21-year-old YouTuber, living in Bandra, was alerted to the video his friends on December 9th. The footage, which shows the YouTuber naked, was taken on November 17th. An FIR has been registered against unidentified individuals under IPC sections, including defamation, and the Information Technology Act. Investigations are currently underway.

Man Arrested in Maharashtra with Pistol and Live Rounds

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recently arrested a young man in Bhandara district after recovering a pistol, two magazines, and 28 live rounds. Shubham Shambharkar, aged 22, was apprehended during an ATS raid on a house in Bhuyar village. The ATS had received information that Shambharkar was attempting to sell the firearm. It was later discovered that he was involved in illegal liquor sales. The pistol and ammunition were found during the search. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. Shambharkar’s call data records are being analyzed to determine the source of the weapon and bullets. Additionally, authorities believe that Shambharkar used the pistol to intimidate locals.