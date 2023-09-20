Locate Nearby Ganpati Mandals and Immersion Spots through BMC WhatsApp Chatbot and Website

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a convenient way for citizens and tourists to locate nearby Ganesh Mandals and immersion spots during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This service aims to streamline the process of idol immersion and enhance the festival experience for all.

BMC officials have lauded the introduction of both the WhatsApp Chatbot and the municipal website features. The MyBMC WhatsApp Chatbot, accessible at 8999-22-8999, offers a mobile-based service that guides users on various civic services and facilities. Users can easily find the nearest Ganesh Mandal and idol immersion spots selecting the “Tourist” option and then choosing “Amenities Near Me.”

In addition, users can access the same information through the official Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation website. By visiting the website and navigating to the “Maps, Reports & Insights” tab, users can find the “Ganesh Festival Story Map 2023” section. This section provides valuable insights, including directions from the user’s current location to Ganesh Mandals, navigation assistance to immersion sites, available public transportation options, estimated travel times considering traffic conditions, and information about whether a particular disposal site is natural or artificial.

The BMC has also provided facilities for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols to avoid crowding at the immersion site. Ganeshotsav Mandal or devotees can go to the BMC website and select the option “Slot Booking for Shree Ganesh Murti Visarjan” to register for idol immersion.

Overall, these new features offered the BMC aim to make it easier for people to find nearby Ganpati Mandals and immersion spots during Ganesh Chaturthi, improving the overall festival experience.

Sources:

– BMC WhatsApp Chatbot and website

– Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation website