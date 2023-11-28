Bombay High Court Excludes Social Media Data from PIL

The Bombay High Court made a significant ruling on Tuesday, stating that information gathered from social media cannot be considered as part of the pleadings in public interest litigation (PIL). The decision came during a hearing on a petition claiming that an alarming number of individuals lose their lives in unsafe water bodies in Maharashtra each year.

The court, presided over Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor, refused to entertain the PIL filed advocate Ajitsingh Ghorpade. The petition sought a directive to the Maharashtra government to take action in safeguarding waterfalls and water bodies across the state. Ghorpade’s lawyer, Manindra Pandey, claimed that approximately 1,500 to 2,000 people die annually in these hazardous areas, citing information gathered from newspapers and social media.

However, the court found the petition to be lacking in detail and deemed it vague. The Chief Justice emphasized that social media data cannot be considered as evidence in PILs. He pointed out the responsibility that petitioners hold when filing such cases, stressing that it is crucial not to waste judicial time.

The bench further highlighted that many of the accidents in water bodies were the result of reckless behavior, questioning the feasibility of police monitoring each and every waterfall and water body. Pandey argued that rescue teams were often absent, resulting in delayed recovery of victims’ bodies.

In light of the court’s criticism, the petitioner agreed to withdraw the PIL. The court suggested that a revised petition with more substantial details could be filed instead.

This ruling from the Bombay High Court underscores the integrity and importance of PILs, emphasizing the need for accuracy and factual evidence. While social media undoubtedly plays a role in modern society, it is apparent that it should not be solely relied upon in legal proceedings.

