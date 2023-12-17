Mumbai Indians Lose Social Media Followers Over Captaincy Change

Summary: The Mumbai Indians, five-time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have experienced a significant decline in their social media followers following the sudden dismissal of Rohit Sharma as captain. Fans expressed their discontent over the decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as the new captain, resulting in a loss of approximately 1.5 lakh Instagram followers. The choice to replace Sharma has raised questions among supporters, who are wondering why the change occurred at this time and how it was handled.

Mumbai Indians, a dominant force in the IPL with five victories, owe much of their success to Rohit Sharma, who captained the team from 2013 to 2023. Sharma’s remarkable leadership led the team to impressive triumphs and created a strong connection with the fans. Under his captaincy, the Mumbai Indians achieved a notable victory rate of 56.33% in 158 games. Unsurprisingly, his sudden removal as captain has left supporters disappointed and vocal on social media platforms.

Formerly Twitter, one fan expressed their disappointment, saying, “Never expected this from MI. They have disappointed millions of people today. I have been supporting MI since 2011 solely because of Rohit Sharma. He is my favorite player and will always be above MI. #Rohitsharma #MumbaiIndians #NoCaptainRohitNoMI #ShameOnMI.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Mumbai Indians will never find a captain like Rohit Sharma again. This is a terrible decision and a major loss for the franchise. Hardik Pandya is good, but he is nowhere close to @ImRo45 in leadership. #MumbaiIndians #HardikPandya #IPL2024 #RohitSharma.”

Meanwhile, Mahela Jayawardene, the Mumbai Indians’ global head of performance, expressed gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership over the past decade. Jayawardene acknowledged that the team’s popularity and success in the IPL are largely due to Sharma’s contributions. He also congratulated Hardik Pandya on his new role as captain, emphasizing the team’s commitment to being prepared for the future.

While the Mumbai Indians face a temporary setback in terms of social media following, their focus remains on regaining fan confidence through Pandya’s leadership and continuing their strong performance in the IPL.