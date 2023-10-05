Mumbai Girl Seeks Advice on Social Media After Being Forced to Marry a Pot

A 26-year-old girl from Mumbai has turned to social media for advice after her parents forced her to marry a pot. The strange belief behind this forced marriage is that it will ensure the health and longevity of her future husband, thereby guaranteeing a harmonious marriage. However, the girl, who identifies as an atheist, strongly opposes this idea but feels pressured to comply with her parents’ wishes.

Despite knowing that she won’t be physically forced into the marriage, the girl finds the daily discussions about the pot marriage mentally disturbing. Seeking advice from the online community on Reddit, she seeks suggestions on how to navigate this situation and avoid going through with the marriage.

Many users have come forward to support her and suggest ways to handle the situation. One user proposes making a joke out of the whole affair, insisting that her parents pay for professional photographs of the wedding, and threatening to post everything on social media. Another user shares their own experience of being forcibly married and divorced to a pot on the same day, highlighting the trauma it caused.

It is worth noting that such beliefs and practices are not unique to India. In other countries like Japan, people have married dolls, dogs, and even ghosts. While this may seem bizarre to some, it is essential to respect cultural differences and understand the emotional and psychological impact such customs can have on individuals.

In conclusion, the Mumbai girl’s plea for advice on social media sheds light on a peculiar situation she finds herself in. It is crucial to offer support and understanding while also encouraging her to assert her own beliefs and boundaries within her family dynamic.

Sources:

– News18