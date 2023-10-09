Where to Stream Mumbai Diaries Season 2: All the Details You Need

Wondering where to stream Mumbai Diaries Season 2? Look no further as we have all the streaming details. The season brings back familiar characters but is set during the devastating Mumbai floods in 2005.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 is available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The second season sees the doctors of the Bombay General Hospital struggling to treat the victims of the Mumbai floods. Throughout the season’s run, we see the characters dealing with their personal struggles while trying to fulfill their responsibilities of tending to the influx of patients.

The cast members include Natasha Bharadwaj, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Satyajeet Dubey, to name a few.

To watch Mumbai Diaries Season 2, you need to set up an Amazon Prime Video account. You can do this selecting one of the plans that the streaming platform offers and providing your details. The plans include:

– $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership

– $8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership

Amazon Prime is the online retailer’s paid service that provides fast shipping and exclusive sales on products. The membership that includes both this service and Prime Video is the company’s most popular offering. However, you can also opt to subscribe to Prime Video separately.

The synopsis for Mumbai Diaries Season 2 is as follows:

“As a devastating deluge threatens to submerge the city of Mumbai, our crew at BGH would once again have to put aside their personal issues; some of which threaten to destroy them, their relationships and their very futures, to help a city survive. They will have to come to terms with past demons and present circumstances to try and stay afloat and do what they do best – save lives.”

Now that you have the streaming details, you can enjoy watching Mumbai Diaries Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Note: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

