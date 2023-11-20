New Article: Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested for Posting Obscene Comment on CM Shinde’s Social Media Profile

Mumbai Police has taken swift action arresting an individual who allegedly posted an offensive comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on a social media platform. The complaint was made a concerned citizen and coordinator of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Andheri assembly constituency.

The offensive comment, posted on a Facebook account under the name of a Shiv Sena (UBT) activist, was brought to the attention of the complainant while reading an online news report. The comment, an insult aimed at a woman, is a clear violation of the law and an attack on societal norms.

The Mumbai Police registered a case against the offender under sections 509 and 153-A(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deal with insulting the modesty of a woman and promoting enmity between groups, respectively. Additionally, the provisions of the Information Technology Act were invoked to address the digital aspect of the offense.

This incident marks the second offense involving Shiv Sena (UBT) activists within a short span of three days. The political climate in Maharashtra has been tense, with another incident involving Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, it is important to note that these incidents are separate and not directly related to the offensive comment made on social media.

The Mumbai Police’s swift response showcases their dedication to upholding the law and protecting the dignity and respect of individuals in society. Such actions send a strong message that cyber misconduct will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions.

