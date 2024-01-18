Mumbai Court Orders Investigation After Man Claims Social Media Hacking via Microchip

A recent incident in Mumbai has brought attention to the issue of social media hacking, with a man alleging that unidentified individuals accessed his accounts using a microchip implanted in his body. The Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate, BN Chikne, has ordered a probe into the matter, directing the Charkop police to register an FIR and conduct a thorough investigation.

According to the complaint filed Sachin Sonawane, all of his social media accounts were hacked, and he believes that the hacker used a microchip to gain unauthorized access. Sonawane also expressed concerns about his safety, claiming that the microchip had the ability to manipulate his pulse rate, putting his life at risk.

After reviewing Sonawane’s application and affidavit, the court found evidence of offenses under the Information Technology Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cheating. As a result, the court decided that a specialized cyber crime unit should carry out a comprehensive investigation.

It is important to note that cases of social media hacking and unauthorized access to personal accounts are not uncommon. Individuals must stay vigilant and take steps to protect their online presence, such as regularly updating passwords and enabling two-factor authentication.

In an unrelated incident, a youth was arrested in Navi Mumbai for the alleged murder of a 35-year-old woman. The accused had been pressuring the woman to marry him and resorted to threats and blackmail. The situation escalated, resulting in a tragic outcome.

These incidents serve as reminders of the potential dangers of online interactions and the importance of maintaining personal security. As technology continues to advance, it is crucial for individuals to stay informed and take the necessary precautions to safeguard their digital lives.