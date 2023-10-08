Mumbai Police Investigating Obscene Instagram Pages Targeting Management Institute

The Mumbai police have launched an investigation into two private Instagram pages, mba_memes and aamaadmiparty_mba, following a complaint from the director of a reputed management institute. The director alleged that these pages have been circulating vulgar and obscene posts about their female staff and students from the institute.

The complainant reported that the posts on the pages contained pictures and voice-overs of individuals from the college, with some individuals making objectionable remarks against the director. Additionally, comments on these posts were filled with obscenities, further aggravating the situation.

Moreover, the complaint revealed that one of the Instagram pages included posts that featured the names of students from the management institute, along with comments about their love lives. The complainant highlighted that certain images showed couples in compromising positions, with the names of other students attached to them.

Following this complaint, the Mumbai police have booked an unknown individual who operates these pages under sections 292 (distribution and public display of obscene material) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. As part of the investigation, the police have begun interrogating students associated with the institute.

Instances of social media platforms being misused to target individuals and spread inappropriate content are unfortunately becoming more common. The Mumbai police’s swift response to this complaint demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the institute’s staff and students.

It is essential for authorities to thoroughly investigate such cases and hold accountable those responsible for such actions. Cyber laws play a crucial role in providing a legal framework to tackle online harassment and defamation.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times