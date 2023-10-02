A Controversial Opinion Sparks Divided Reactions: Woman Refuses to Allow Husband’s Affair Child in Their Home

A mother’s online statement regarding her refusal to let her husband’s child from an affair move into their family home has sparked a heated debate on the internet. The woman took to Reddit’s ‘Am I the A**hole’ thread to elaborate on her reasons for such a decision. The mother revealed that her husband had cheated on her while she was pregnant, resulting in the birth of a child with another woman. She expressed her discontentment with this situation, stating that she has tried to exclude such “trash” from her life.

According to the mother, although the couple is legally and emotionally separated, they are currently living together due to certain constraints. While her husband had refused to move out, the issue of bringing the other child into their home had not been a concern until now. The mother emphasized that she does not consider herself a stepmother and firmly stated her refusal to let the child into what she considers her own house. She justified this decision explaining that the house is under her parents’ names, which she acquired through power of attorney when they moved into a care home.

The woman expressed her frustration with her own family’s response, as they side with her husband and urge her to accept the child. However, many Reddit users showed support for the mother’s decision. While some acknowledged her valid concerns and the fact that she does not have any obligation to the affair child, others advised her to direct her anger towards the adults involved rather than the innocent child.

