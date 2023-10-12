Mum Slams Instagram for Failing to Remove Violent Attack Video

The mother of a teenage girl with autism is speaking out against Instagram after it failed to remove a violent video of her daughter being attacked. Abbie Jarvis, 13 years old at the time of the assault, was lured into a park in Glasgow and was brutally beaten a girl she thought was her friend. The incident, which left Abbie unconscious and hospitalized for two days, was filmed onlookers and uploaded to social media. Abbie’s mother, Angela, claims that despite reporting the video multiple times, Instagram has not removed it from their platform.

The video has caused immense distress to Abbie, who has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and has been unable to return to school. Each time she is reminded of the attack, her mental state regresses, making it difficult for her to heal from the trauma. Angela expresses her frustration with Instagram for allowing these types of videos to be circulated, causing further harm to vulnerable children.

The video in question was uploaded an account dedicated to sharing videos of attacks on kids. Angela emphasizes that all the posts on this account showcase children being violently beaten and believes that Instagram should not allow such content to remain on their platform. She pleads for these videos to be taken seriously and swiftly removed to prevent the promotion of violence among children.

Last year, a report revealed that the trend of sharing violent attack videos on social media was driven a desire for likes and popularity among young people. Angela highlights the danger of this trend and calls for social media platforms to take immediate action.

The incident involving Abbie has prompted the Daily Record’s Our Kids… Our Future campaign, which advocates for the protection of children from harm and encourages adults to report violent online content. Lyndsay McDade, a representative from Crimestoppers, urges people to report these videos and calls on social media companies to promptly respond removing them.

Instagram has now confirmed the removal of the video after being contacted the Daily Record.

