A Mother Seeks Advice on Sleep Training Method for Her Baby

A mother seeking advice on the ‘Parenting’ Reddit forum shared her struggle with finding a suitable sleep training method for her seven-month-old son. The mother had been using a routine where she would lay on the bed, stroke her baby’s back, and shush him to sleep. However, her husband raised concerns that this method was not teaching their son to fall asleep himself.

The couple decided to try the controlled crying method, in which they let their baby cry for set periods of time until he tires himself out and falls asleep. Unfortunately, their son did not respond well to this method and would continue to cry until his mother came in to soothe him. The mother expressed her distress at seeing her baby in distress and questioned whether it was beneficial to let him cry it out.

She also voiced her doubts about whether he was actually learning to fall asleep himself or simply crying himself into exhaustion. She admitted to silently crying on the stairs as she went in to soothe him. The mother expressed her concern about expecting a seven-month-old baby to settle himself alone in the dark.

She sought reassurance from others on the forum, hoping that someone could convince her that letting her baby cry until he passed out was actually teaching him to fall asleep on his own. Some forum members agreed with her, stating that if the previous routine of back rubbing worked and he slept through the night, there was no need to change it.

The mother’s dilemma highlights the challenges of parenting and the varying opinions and advice available. It reminds us that there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to parenting and that parents must find methods that work best for their individual child and family.

[Source: Adapted from original article]