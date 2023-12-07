Multiple Water Main Breaks Cause Traffic Disruptions in Shaler Township

Summary: Several water main breaks in Shaler Township resulted in traffic restrictions and road closures on Tuesday morning, causing inconvenience for drivers. However, the affected roads have now been reopened.

Shaler Township police reported three separate incidents of water main breaks that impacted commuters in the area. The 1100 block of William Flinn Highway (Route 8) experienced traffic restrictions, with only one lane open in each direction near the old Glenshaw Glass Plant due to a water main break. This caused delays and congestion for motorists traveling through this area.

In addition, another water main break resulted in the closure of Wible Run Road between Soose Road and Lower Marzolf Road. Drivers in that vicinity had to find alternate routes, leading to further disruption and longer travel times.

Shaler police also initially announced the closure of Perry Street off Friday Road. However, a local Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 photojournalist who was present in the area around 5:30 a.m. did not encounter any road closures. It appears that this closure may have been a miscommunication or had been resolved before the journalist’s arrival.

Thankfully, all affected roads have been reopened, bringing relief to frustrated drivers and restoring normal traffic flow in Shaler Township.

Water main breaks can occur unexpectedly, causing disruptions to daily life and inconveniences for motorists. The diligent efforts of local authorities and utility workers are crucial in promptly addressing such incidents and minimizing the impact on the community.