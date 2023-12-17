Gunman Kills Multiple Victims at UNLV Campus

An alarming incident took place on the campus of UNLV, resulting in multiple casualties. Reports indicate that a gunman opened fire in a building, leaving three people dead and one critically injured. The suspect, identified as a former college professor, also perished during the incident.

Law enforcement authorities were alerted to the active shooter situation around 11:45 a.m., prompting a swift response from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and university officers. The suspect was confronted two detectives outside of Beam Hall and engaged in a shootout, ultimately resulting in the suspect’s demise.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Anthony Polito, a 67-year-old career college professor. Although his connection to UNLV remains unknown, it has been reported that he previously worked at East Carolina University. Contrary to initial speculations, Polito did not recently apply for a job at UNLV.

Law enforcement officials have yet to identify a motive for the shooting. The names of the victims have not been released, and authorities continue to investigate the incident.

In addition to the fatalities and critical injury, four individuals were treated for panic attacks, while two officers sustained minor injuries during the search of the university.

As a result of the shooting, UNLV has temporarily closed its campus for the remainder of the week. Discussions are underway to determine if the university will reopen the following week, which coincides with the scheduled final exams.

A reunification center has been established at the Convention Center’s North Hall 1 & 2 for those seeking information about loved ones who were on campus during the shooting.

This tragedy has deeply impacted the UNLV community, leaving students and faculty in a state of mourning. Eyewitness accounts reveal the fear and uncertainty experienced during the incident, with many students forced to hide and take shelter.

As the investigation progresses, authorities and university officials are committed to supporting and providing resources to those affected this senseless act of violence. President Joe Biden has also expressed his condolences and commended the bravery of law enforcement in bringing an end to the shooting spree.

It is crucial for communities to come together to address and prevent such tragic events, ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals within educational institutions remains a top priority.