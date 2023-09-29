Gun Threat at Minocqua School District Leads to Lockdown of Two Schools

A gun threat at the Minocqua School District in Wisconsin resulted in a temporary lockdown of two schools. The incident began when a student posted a video of a firearm and made concerning comments on Snapchat. This led to a tip being received school officials, who then alerted the authorities.

The Minocqua Police Department responded promptly, placing both the Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk (MHLT) school and Lakeland Union High School on lockdown as a precautionary measure. During the investigation, the student involved was identified and located school officials. Law enforcement searched the student’s belongings but found only two knives and no firearms.

Further investigation revealed another student at Lakeland Union High School who was potentially involved in the incident. As a result, the high school was also placed on lockdown. However, after an extensive interview of both students, it was determined that there was no imminent threat to the schools or students.

Additional information also came to light during the lockdown regarding a separate incident involving a student at Arbor Vitae-Woodruff grade school. School officials at AVW, along with the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, were informed of this new information. Law enforcement responded and thoroughly searched the school grounds, finding no weapons. The parent of the student implicated in the incident confirmed that no weapons were missing from their home.

Fortunately, the entire lockdown lasted less than an hour, and both schools were deemed safe for students and staff to resume their regular activities. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of timely reporting and swift action when potential threats are discovered within educational institutions.

Sources: Minocqua Police Department, WAOW News