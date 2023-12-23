New Federal Rules Could Require Costly Replacement of Lead Water Lines in Oakland County

A new federal proposal President Joe Biden’s administration aims to reduce lead in drinking water and prevent public health crises like those in Flint and Washington, D.C. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has identified almost two dozen Oakland County communities that may be affected these proposed rules, potentially requiring the costly replacement of lead water lines within the next 10 years.

The identified communities with lead service lines in Oakland County include Madison Heights, Berkley, Pleasant Ridge, Southfield, Bloomfield Township, Lathrup Village, Beverly Hills, Waterford Township, Clawson, Ferndale, Oxford, Birmingham, Royal Oak, Oak Park, Hazel Park, Huntington Woods, and Rochester. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has also identified additional communities, including Farmington, Holly, Lake Orion, Milford, and Pontiac.

Under the new rules, communities with a significant number of lead service lines may be given more than 10 years to replace them. However, some replacement projects may already be underway, as changes to the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act require water suppliers to replace an average of 5% of their lead lines every year for the next 20 years.

Lead exposure can have severe health hazards, including premature birth, reduced birth weight, delayed physical and mental development in children, and damage to the brain, nervous system, and red blood cells in adults. The EPA’s proposed overhaul of lead rules, the strongest in over three decades, is estimated to cost billions of dollars.

To combat lead exposure, the federal proposal includes other provisions such as forcing water utilities to act faster when lead levels exceed 10 parts per billion. The EPA also plans to improve the way cities and towns test lead levels requiring two samples from the tap instead of one.

It is important for residents to be aware of the potential risks of lead exposure in their drinking water. Homes built before 1986 are at a higher risk of having lead pipes, fixtures, or solder, but newer homes can also be at risk. Residents can have their water tested certified laboratories or check their municipality’s annual reports on water quality.

To reduce lead exposure, individuals can flush their water before consumption, purchase point-of-use filters certified independent testing organizations, and avoid using hot tap water as it may have higher levels of lead.