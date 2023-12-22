FBI Urges Vigilance in Wake of Hoax Threats to Schools

Several school districts in northwest Ohio were recently targeted threatening emails claiming to be from a “Russian organization.” However, multiple federal and state law enforcement entities, including Ohio Homeland Security and the Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crime Center, have deemed these threats to be not credible.

In response to the reports, an FBI media representative emphasized the seriousness of hoax threats and the potential risks they pose to innocent people. While there is currently no specific and credible threat, the FBI continues to collaborate with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals to law enforcement immediately.

Local school districts have taken steps to ensure the safety and security of their students and staff. Findlay City Schools, for example, will maintain continued collaboration with law enforcement and operate as usual on Monday. Washington Local Schools will increase security on campus, while Sandusky City Schools will have a heightened police presence. Genoa Area Local Schools will also implement added precautions, despite not receiving a direct threat.

Other school districts across the country and state have reported similar incidents of threatening emails. It is important for students to promptly report any concerning information to their local law enforcement agency.

In conclusion, the recent hoax threats made to schools highlight the need for heightened vigilance and collaboration between law enforcement and educational institutions to ensure the safety of students and staff. It is crucial for the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activity, as law enforcement continues to investigate these incidents.