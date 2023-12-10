Tennessee Hit Multiple Long-Track Tornadoes Causing Extensive Damage

Summary: Multiple long-track tornadoes have struck northwest Tennessee, causing extensive damage in the region, including the city of Clarksville. The tornado threats continue into the evening, prompting authorities to urge people to stay off the roads. While damage to several homes has been reported, there are no confirmed casualties or missing persons at this time.

In a shocking turn of events, multiple long-track tornadoes tore through northwest Tennessee on Saturday, leaving a trail of extensive destruction in their wake. The city of Clarksville, located approximately 48 miles northwest of Nashville, was particularly hard-hit the tornadoes. Police have reported “extensive” damage in the area.

Authorities are now urging residents to stay off the roads as emergency response crews work to assess the situation and provide assistance to affected areas. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed damage to several homes in Clarksville, specifically in the Hand Estates area. However, there have been no reports of casualties or missing persons at this time.

City officials, such as Mayor Joe Pitts, expressed their shock and dismay at the unexpected turn of events. In a video message, Mayor Pitts acknowledged the widespread damage throughout the community, emphasizing that this was a day that nobody wanted or expected.

Not only was Clarksville affected, but the rural town of Dresden also experienced the destructive force of the tornadoes. Multiple homes, powerlines, and trees in Dresden were impacted, according to reports from the town’s fire department.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency alert for several Nashville suburbs, including Hendersonville and Gallatin, due to a confirmed and damaging tornado. A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas until 7 p.m. CT.

As this situation continues to develop, it is crucial for residents to stay informed and heed the advice of local authorities. Our thoughts are with those affected these devastating tornadoes, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.