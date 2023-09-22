Live Streaming Music Events: iHeartRadio Music Festival, Global Citizen, Farm Aid, and Crossroads Guitar Festival

This weekend, music lovers around the world have the opportunity to experience top-notch live performances from the comfort of their own homes. With the rise of live streaming, events such as the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Global Citizen, Farm Aid, and Crossroads Guitar Festival are accessible to a wider audience than ever before.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival, taking place in Las Vegas on September 22-23, will feature an impressive lineup including Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Public Enemy, Kelly Clarkson, and many more. Thanks to its partnership with Hulu, the festival will be available for streaming on various platforms, allowing music enthusiasts to enjoy the performances in real-time.

Global Citizen, a movement aimed at ending extreme poverty, is hosting its annual festival on September 23 from New York City’s Central Park. With performances artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, and Megan Thee Stallion, Global Citizen has teamed up with multiple outlets, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch, to ensure its widespread availability.

Farm Aid, a longstanding event founded Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews, will be broadcasting live from Noblesville, Indiana on September 23. The lineup includes Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros., Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Margo Price, and more. Viewers can enjoy the concert for free through the Circle All Access website.

Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival, known for its legendary performances, will take place on September 23-24 in Los Angeles. The festival raises funds for Clapton’s rehabilitation facility in Antigua and features artists like John Mayer, ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow, and Santana. Fans can purchase tickets to stream the festival through nugs.net.

In addition to these major events, there are numerous other live streaming performances happening throughout the week. From documentary screenings to exclusive concerts, music lovers have no shortage of options to choose from when it comes to virtual entertainment.

