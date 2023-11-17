The Rise of Mulch Gang: Dogs’ Unusual Love for Garden Soil

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you may have come across the term “mulch gang” accompanied adorable images of small fluffy dogs. These viral posts feature audio of a childlike voice talking about eating mulch while a cute pup plays or eats in the footage. Sometimes, the dogs are dressed up in tiny costumes or accessories, making the videos even more endearing.

But amidst the cuteness, the question arises: why do dogs love eating mulch? It turns out that the “mulch” in question refers to literal mulch, often spread over garden beds to prevent weeds from growing, maintain soil moisture, and enhance curb appeal. Mulch comes in various forms, including organic options like shredded bark, straw, leaves, and grass clippings, as well as synthetic alternatives that don’t break down.

Experts suggest that dogs may be drawn to the texture and flavor of the mulch, while others may be simply bored or curious. In some cases, the attraction to mulch could be a sign of an underlying medical condition like pica or anemia. However, ingesting small amounts of organic mulch should not cause any harm to dogs.

The term “mulch gang” started gaining popularity earlier this year when a TikTok user shared a video of small dogs with the caption featuring the hashtag #mulchgang. Since then, similar memes have been flooding social media, leaving some users confused about the hype around mulch.

To clarify, “mulch” refers to the soil topper used in gardens, while “loam” is a specific type of soil ideal for plant growth and commonly mentioned in relation to mulch. Contrary to the confusion, mulch-eating dogs seem to find joy in snacking on this common soil topper.

The viral mulch trend has even prompted the creation of dedicated TikTok accounts such as @mulchfairy and @mulchiemania, showcasing dogs’ obsession with mulch. Some TikTokers have also started sharing other unusual items their pets enjoy eating, like a cat that apparently eats fertilizer.

So, if you ever catch your furry friend nibbling on mulch, there’s no need to panic. Just make sure they consume it in moderation. As the mulch gang continues to grow, it looks like the online world will be entertained these adorable pets and their quirky habits for quite some time.

FAQ:

What is mulch?

Mulch refers to a soil topper used in gardens to prevent weed growth, retain soil moisture, and enhance the appearance of garden beds. It can be made from organic materials like shredded bark or synthetic alternatives.

Why do dogs eat mulch?

There are several reasons why dogs may be attracted to eating mulch. It could be due to their curiosity or boredom, while others may enjoy the texture and flavor. In some cases, it can be a sign of an underlying medical condition.

Is it harmful for dogs to eat mulch?

Ingesting small amounts of organic mulch should not be harmful or deadly for dogs. However, it is always best to monitor their consumption and consult a veterinarian if any concerning symptoms arise.

What is loam?

Loam is a type of soil that consists of a balanced combination of sand, silt, and clay. It is considered ideal for plant growth due to its excellent drainage and nutrient-holding capacity.

Sources:

The Spruce: (URL)

Modern Vet: (URL)