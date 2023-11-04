The Fusion of Artistic Styles in “Blue Eye Samurai”

The boundaries between animation and live action are continually being pushed in the groundbreaking series, “Blue Eye Samurai.” This 2D/3D hybrid animated action show takes place during the Edo period in Japan and combines breathtaking visuals with a captivating narrative. Inspired the likes of “Mulan” and “Game of Thrones,” this series introduces us to Mizu, a mixed-race warrior seeking revenge on the individuals who brought her shame.

The masterminds behind “Blue Eye Samurai” are Amber Noizumi, a former journalist, and Michael Green, known for his work on the Hercule Poirot franchise and “American Gods.” Their vision for the show was brought to life supervising director/producer Jane Wu, whose extensive experience with projects like “Mulan” and “Game of Thrones” contributed to the fusion of animation and live-action aesthetics.

The series is a testament to the creative possibilities inherent in adult animation. With each episode exploring a different genre, “Blue Eye Samurai” manages to captivate its audience with stunning visuals and poetic violence. The characters are visually influenced Bunraku puppets, while the overall visual style draws inspiration from ukiyo-e woodblock prints, resulting in a unique and visually striking experience.

With its exploration of race and gender in the form of the anti-hero Mizu, “Blue Eye Samurai” provides a fresh and relatable perspective. The creative team was determined to create a show that would appeal to viewers who expect the same depth and attachment to characters as they would find in live-action dramas like “Game of Thrones.”

The process of bringing Mizu to life was meticulous, fueled historical accuracy. The Edo period’s strict regulations on race played a significant role in shaping the character’s motivations and journey. Mizu’s quest for revenge becomes a manifestation of her desire for satisfaction in a world where looking white was considered illegal.

To achieve the desired fusion of animation and live-action elements, the team employed advanced techniques and a keen attention to detail. Elements of 3D and 2D animation were seamlessly blended, resulting in a visually stunning series. The use of natural lighting and lensing techniques borrowed from “Game of Thrones” added a sense of authenticity to the show’s live-action feel.

As Mizu embarks on her journey of revenge, viewers are treated to epic battles, complex storylines, and the metaphorical beauty of a Bunraku puppet show. The series pushes the boundaries of what adult animation can achieve, offering a fresh and visually innovative experience for viewers.

