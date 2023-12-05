Juvenile Defies Workplace Conditions and Resigns on WhatsApp

Summary: A young woman made headlines on social media after revealing that she decided to resign from her job via WhatsApp on her first day of work due to the unfavorable working conditions. The woman, known as Gaby on TikTok, shared her experience and the reasons behind her radical decision.

Gaby, a content creator, was actively seeking employment when a friend referred her to a job vacancy. Without hesitation, she applied for the position. After sending her CV, she was invited for an interview the following day. During the interview, she was offered a salary of 15,000 pesos with a working schedule from 8 AM to 7 PM, Monday to Saturday, with one day off on Sunday and another day off during the week.

Initially, Gaby expressed her dissatisfaction with the salary, considering that she would have to create approximately 150 videos per month for five different accounts. However, after negotiating with the company, they agreed to increase her salary to 17,000 pesos and reduce her working hours.

Despite these adjustments, Gaby realized the unjust nature of the compensation she would receive in relation to the amount of work she would be required to perform. This realization hit her as she was creating a strategy for two out of the five accounts she was assigned to handle on her first day. It was at that moment she questioned her decision and decided to resign.

Although it was a blow to her ego, Gaby chose to inform the company of her resignation through WhatsApp, as she was unable to speak directly with the owner. She called out businesses that offer vacancies with abusive salaries and working hours, emphasizing the importance of fair compensation and dignifying working conditions for all employees.

Gaby’s story serves as a reminder that workers deserve to be treated with respect and receive fair remuneration for their efforts, regardless of their job title or position in a company.