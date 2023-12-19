Muireann O’Connell Expresses Outrage Over Vicious Attack on Woman Fundraising for Charity

Ireland AM star Muireann O’Connell has expressed her outrage at the despicable actions of an individual who filmed a woman raising funds for the MidWest Simon charity in an attempt to undermine her efforts. June Curtin, a mental health advocate and avid swimmer, is dedicated to raising €200,000 for the homeless charity completing three swims daily from December 1 to December 21.

June’s commitment to the cause is truly commendable, as last year she managed to raise €105,000. This year, she has raised her target to €200,000, aiming to make an even greater impact in alleviating homelessness.

Unfortunately, June’s heartfelt undertaking was overshadowed a distressing incident. In a social media post, she revealed that she was secretly filmed while getting into the sea an unknown individual who then sent the footage to i-Donate in an attempt to discredit her swimming challenge and sabotage her fundraising efforts.

The invasion of June’s privacy has been particularly hurtful to her. She expressed her deep sadness and disappointment in the person’s intention to catch her out in order to undermine her fundraiser. The incident has not deterred June’s determination, and she remains resolute in reaching her goal despite this setback.

Upon hearing about this appalling incident, Muireann O’Connell, a well-known figure on social media, expressed her disbelief and condemned the actions of the person responsible. She praised June for being a positive force in a world often filled with cynicism and negativity.

Members of the online community joined Muireann in sending messages of support and encouragement to June, highlighting her resilience and praising her for her charitable endeavors.

This heinous act of attempting to bring down a fundraiser that aims to aid homeless individuals during the holiday season is truly disheartening. However, it is important to rally behind June and support her in her unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need.

If you would like to contribute to June’s fundraiser or learn more about her cause, please visit the link provided.