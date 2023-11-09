New Partnership Enables Enhanced Social Listening Capabilities for PR Professionals

Muck Rack and Keyhole have announced a strategic partnership that will revolutionize social listening for public relations professionals. Muck Rack, a leading Public Relations Management (PRM) platform, offers organizations the tools to build media relationships, manage crisis risk, and demonstrate the impact of PR on business outcomes. Keyhole, an all-in-one social media analytics tool, brings advanced social listening capabilities to the table.

With this partnership, Muck Rack customers now have the option to integrate Keyhole’s social listening capabilities into their subscription. This addition allows PR professionals to monitor and analyze direct and indirect brand mentions, hashtags, influencers, and keywords across various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, blogs, and forums, including popular site Reddit.

The ability to track competitor and industry trends, as well as audience perception, provides valuable insights for PR strategy development. By leveraging social listening, PR professionals can gain a deep understanding of how their brands are perceived online, identify potential crises before they escalate, and evaluate ongoing brand sentiment. This partnership aims to deliver even greater value to Muck Rack customers, equipping them with the necessary tools to make informed decisions and optimize their PR efforts.

Keyhole’s social listening tool has already been trusted major brands like McGraw Hill Education, Amazon, POLITICO, and Billboard, enabling them to make data-driven strategic choices. The platform’s comprehensive data analysis and visualization capabilities empower businesses to thrive in the digital age staying updated on topics relevant to their industries and understanding their brand reputation.

The partnership between Muck Rack and Keyhole opens up a world of possibilities for the PR community. By harnessing the full potential of social listening, PR professionals can enhance their online presence and engage with their audiences like never before. This collaboration will undoubtedly give businesses a competitive edge and enable them to connect with their target audience in more meaningful ways.

FAQ:

Q: What is social listening?

A: Social listening is the practice of monitoring and analyzing online conversations and mentions about a brand, topic, or industry across various social media platforms. It helps businesses and PR professionals understand audience sentiment, track trends, and gather insights to inform their strategies.

Q: How can social listening benefit PR professionals?

A: Social listening provides PR professionals with valuable insights into brand perception, competitor analysis, and audience sentiment. It helps identify emerging trends, spot potential crises, and evaluate the effectiveness of PR campaigns, ultimately enabling them to make data-driven decisions and optimize their efforts.

Q: How does the partnership between Muck Rack and Keyhole enhance social listening capabilities?

A: The partnership allows Muck Rack customers to integrate Keyhole’s social listening capabilities into their subscription. This integration enables PR professionals to monitor and analyze brand mentions, hashtags, influencers, and keywords across multiple social media platforms. It provides a comprehensive view of online conversations, empowering PR professionals to gain deeper insights and make informed decisions.