New Partnership Enables Social Listening for PR Professionals

Muck Rack, the leading Public Relations Management (PRM) platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Keyhole, an all-in-one social media analytics tool. This partnership will provide Muck Rack customers with the opportunity to monitor competitor and industry trends, as well as audience perception for their brands or clients across various social media platforms.

By adding Keyhole’s social listening capabilities to their Muck Rack subscription, customers will have access to valuable insights such as direct and indirect brand mentions, hashtags, influencers, and keywords across platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, blogs, and forums.

As the consumption of news on social media continues to rise, PR professionals recognize the importance of understanding their brand’s perception in the digital landscape. According to Muck Rack’s 2023 State of PR research, over 50% of PR professionals use social listening on a weekly or daily basis.

Through this partnership, Muck Rack aims to deliver enhanced value to its customers providing them with real-time insights. These insights will help PR professionals spot potential crises before they escalate, evaluate ongoing brand perception, and inform their overall strategy.

Keyhole, known for its social listening tool, has already been trusted major brands such as Amazon, POLITICO, and Billboard to make informed decisions regarding their social media strategies. With thousands of active users, Keyhole empowers businesses with the data and insights they need to thrive in the digital age.

This collaboration between Muck Rack and Keyhole will enable the PR community to harness the full potential of their online presence. By understanding and engaging with their audiences like never before, businesses will gain a competitive edge in today’s digital landscape.

For those interested in learning more about Muck Rack or adding Keyhole to their Muck Rack subscription, they can set up a demo with a Muck Rack expert or reach out to their account representative.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is social listening?

Social listening refers to the process of monitoring and analyzing social media platforms for mentions of specific keywords, brands, or topics. It helps businesses understand how their brand is perceived, identify trends, and gather insights for informed decision-making.

Why is social listening important for PR professionals?

Social listening allows PR professionals to gain insights into how their brand is being discussed and perceived on social media. It helps them identify potential crises, evaluate brand sentiment, and inform their overall PR strategy.

How can social listening benefit businesses?

By leveraging social listening, businesses can better understand their target audience, track competitors, identify industry trends, and engage with their audience. It provides valuable data and insights that can inform marketing strategies, improve brand reputation, and drive business growth.

How does Muck Rack’s partnership with Keyhole enhance social listening capabilities?

Muck Rack’s partnership with Keyhole allows Muck Rack customers to access Keyhole’s all-in-one social media analytics tool. This integration enables PR professionals to monitor competitor and industry trends, as well as audience perception on various social media platforms, providing them with valuable insights to make informed decisions.