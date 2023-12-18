Blue Ridge Parkway Closed Due to Winter Weather

The Blue Ridge Parkway, stretching from Virginia to North Carolina, is currently closed from Mount Mitchell State Park to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park due to winter weather conditions. This closure includes the roadway through Asheville, as the high elevations along the parkway experience colder, wetter, and windier conditions compared to surrounding communities.

In addition to the parkway closure, the Bass Lake parking area and the Price Park picnic area are also closed due to inclement weather. A winter weather advisory has been issued for higher elevations in several counties, including Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, and Graham. These areas could see up to 2 inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

The National Weather Service advises caution while driving in snow-covered and limited visibility conditions. The parkway has previously experienced closures due to icy road and tunnel conditions earlier this year. The fluctuating elevations within the Great Smokies can result in varying temperatures, ranging from 10-20 degrees difference from the base to the top.

Furthermore, the closure of U.S. 441, also known as Newfound Gap Road, between Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Cherokee, North Carolina, is due to ice and snow. Travelers are encouraged to check the National Park Services website for seasonal road closures in the Smokies.

Meteorologists report snowfall of up to 2 inches in areas such as Newfound Gap and Mount Mitchell, which experienced strong winds resulting in snow being blown off. Mount Mitchell State Park is currently closed for maintenance work along the parkway. While the temperatures in Asheville are expected to dip, a cold front is forecasted to bring rain over the weekend.

In summary, the closure of the Blue Ridge Parkway and additional areas is a precautionary measure due to winter weather conditions, ensuring the safety of travelers.