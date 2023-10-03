Catfishing in 2023: Nev, Kamie, and Special Guests Return to Uncover Secrets

In the upcoming episodes of MTV’s “Catfish,” Nev, Kamie, and their special guest hosts are hitting the road once again to delve into the world of catfishing and expose the truth behind elusive online crushes. The new episodes of the reality show will premiere tonight, October 3 at 8 p.m.

For those who have cut the cord on traditional cable and prefer streaming services, you can catch the show live on Philo and FuboTV. Both platforms offer free trials for new users.

According to MTV’s official synopsis, tonight’s episode will see Nev, Kamie, and the special guests taking on scammers, lovers, and liars as they navigate the dark waters of the internet to uncover the digital masks these individuals hide behind.

If you’re wondering where to find MTV on your cable provider, you can use the channel finders provided Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

But fear not if you don’t have cable! You can still stream “Catfish” through various services. Philo offers a free trial and costs $25 per month for access to over 60 entertainment channels. FuboTV, on the other hand, provides a 7-day free trial and starts at $70 per month for access to over 120 channels, including MTV.

“Catfish” originated as a critically acclaimed documentary film in 2010 before becoming a TV series. The show follows the journey of couples who have formed relationships online but have never met in person. Nev Schulman, the subject of the original documentary, now co-hosts the series with Max Joseph. Each episode reveals the mysteries and surprises that come to light when these virtual relationships meet in real life.

So, tune in to MTV’s “Catfish” tonight as Nev, Kamie, and their special guests embark on yet another quest to expose the truth behind the catfishers in our digital world.

