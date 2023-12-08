New Fare Gates Installed in Queens Subway Station to Combat Fare Evasion

Summary: The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has introduced new fare gates featuring taller paddles at a station in Queens as part of a trial to address the ongoing issue of fare evasion. The new gates replace the traditional turnstiles and are designed to make jumping over or crawling under them more challenging. The gates swing open and close after passengers tap in via OMNY or swipe their MetroCards. The pilot program aims to test various gate designs to find an effective solution to the fare-beating crisis that cost the MTA $690 million last year. The Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue station was chosen as the first location for the new gates due to its connection to the JFK Airtrain. The 8th Avenue-Penn Station A/C/E will be the next station to receive the new setup. Manufactured Cubic Corporation, the gates are expected to improve accessibility for passengers with bags, strollers, wheelchairs, or other disabilities. The MTA plans to explore different gate options available in major transit systems worldwide. However, further details about the program’s cost and gate procurement are yet to be released.