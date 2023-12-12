New Subway Turnstile Design Aims to Enhance Efficiency and Accessibility

A revolutionary new subway turnstile design is attracting attention for its potential to improve the overall subway experience. The New York City Transit has introduced a row of entry and exit points with swinging doors at the Sutphin Archer station in Jamaica, Queens. This marks the first instance of these new turnstiles being tested in the city, offering commuters a new way of entering and exiting the subway system.

The newly installed turnstiles feature sensors that track each rider as they swipe or tap their fare cards and pass through the gates, after which the doors swiftly close behind them. This innovative design ensures a more efficient and seamless process for subway riders. In addition, the new emergency door in close proximity to the turnstiles offers wider access for individuals with mobility devices, wheelchairs, or luggage.

Initial responses from subway riders have been positive, with many expressing that the new turnstiles appear to be more efficient and convenient. Not having to physically touch the turnstile to enter or exit is particularly appealing to riders.

To ensure smooth implementation and assist commuters during the testing phase, MTA station agents were present at the Sutphin Archer station to address inquiries and provide assistance. The MTA has also opened a new Customer Service Center to further enhance the overall experience for subway users.

Aside from improving efficiency, the new turnstiles are expected to address the issue of fare evasion. By minimizing opportunities for people topass paying their fare, these gates play a crucial role in reducing fare evasion rates. Previously, it was observed that half of all subway fare evasion incidents occurred through emergency exit gates, which these new turnstiles aim to rectify.

Following the trial at the Sutphin Archer station, the new turnstile designs will be tested at other locations such as Penn Station and Astoria, Queens. With the aim of developing a standard version for New York City, planners are analyzing the performance of these turnstiles in various settings. The ultimate goal is to create a subway system that is not only more accessible and efficient but also better equipped to combat fare evasion.