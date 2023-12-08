MTA Head Criticizes New Jersey’s Opposition to Congestion Pricing Plan

Summary: The head of the MTA, Janno Lieber, has criticized New Jersey officials for their opposition to New York City’s congestion pricing plan. Lieber mocked the Garden State leaders, stating that they are hypocrites for suing over the transit fundraising scheme while charging their own high tolls on superhighways. Lieber also emphasized that New York City’s streets belong to New Yorkers, not New Jerseyans. However, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy argues that the congestion pricing program is unfair to his constituents and has filed a lawsuit to challenge its approval.

Lieber specifically targeted New Jersey U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, who has been critical of the congestion pricing plan. Lieber accused him of not taking action to support mass transit, despite a half-finished rail line in his own district. Gottheimer’s spokesman disputed this claim, highlighting the lawmaker’s role in passing an infrastructure bill that provided significant funds for the MTA.

Governor Kathy Hochul, on the other hand, staunchly defended the congestion pricing plan, describing it as transformative and necessary for the future of New York City’s transportation system. Hochul stressed that the tolls would generate funds for major upgrades and expansions to the subway systems, commuter railroads, and bus network.

While the pricing plan has received opposition from Republicans in Hochul’s state and is unpopular in suburban areas, supporters argue that it will decrease congestion and improve travel conditions for those who rely on driving. However, a recent poll showed that a majority of Nassau and Suffolk residents in Long Island were against the tolls, despite data showing that most of them already rely on trains for their commute.

The MTA plans to launch the tolling program in May, with various discounts and credits to incentivize certain types of drivers. However, the legal challenges and public sentiment surrounding the congestion pricing plan may affect its implementation and future developments in New York City’s transportation infrastructure.